Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade back on, fur-real this time

Call the pup-arazzi. The beloved Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade is back on.

Thanks to parade volunteers and a huge sponsorship from Get Joy, who offered to pay for the entire event--the show is back on.

Last week the headline on the organization's website read ‘PARADE HAS BEEN CANCELED FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE.'

They said: "Despite our best efforts to keep the parade going, with ongoing building work in both our local parks there was just no way to hold the parade this year."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: A pet in a costume participates in The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival on October 22, 2022 in New York City. The parade now in its 32nd year, is back at its namesake park. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)

Joseph Borduin, then events' coordinator told Good Day NY that he had taken his mind off of the parade because he figured they wouldn't be able to host the event anymore.

In an interview with Gothamist, Borduin, said expensive permits and bureaucratic red tape ultimately forced the event's cancelation.

Once they posted the sad news on the website, Borduin said Mayor Adams reached out and within the same hour, their sponsor, Get Joy offered to pay for the entire thing.

"…it's just hard to put an event like this together. And I didn't have the support I needed at that time, Borduin explained.

There is no registration fee this year Borduin said, the idea is for anyone who is interested in being in the parade, to be able to participate.

"With the support of everyone and the whole community, we are doing this and it's gonna be bigger and better than ever."

The paradewi8ll tk8e place on Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.

For more information and updates on the parade visit www.tompkinssquaredogrun.com.