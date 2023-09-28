Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade canceled

article

The beloved Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade won't be held in 2023, and its future is in jeopardy, according to event organizers.

A headline on the organization's website reads ‘PARADE HAS BEEN CANCELED FOR THE FORSEEABLE FUTURE,' while an Instagram post states "Despite our best efforts to keep the parade going, with ongoing building work in both our local parks there was just no way to hold the parade this year."

In an interview with Gothamist, Joseph Borduin, who has been organizing the event for the last four years, blamed the expensive permits and bureaucratic red tape that ultimately forced the event's cancelation.

According to Borduin, putting on the event would've cost nearly $50,000 in permits and insurance costs and required the closure of several city blocks.

The annual parade is a fundraising event to raise money for the Tompkins Square Dog Run.

This year's event may end up taking place on social media, with the Tompkins Square Park Dog Run asking people to tag their Instagram account when posting photos of pets in their spookiest Halloween costume.