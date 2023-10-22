Tompkins Square Dog Parade returns to the East Village

The fun, the sights, and of course the pets front and center ---- the 33rd annual Tompkins square Halloween dog parade was a success.

"We love Halloween!"

From pooch to toddler to mom and dad – this family decided to all get into the Halloween spirit.

"To be honest – when you have a family and a dig --- you just want to do what’s easiest --- so wrapping ourselves with gauze was one of the easiest."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A dog dressed in costume is seen during the 27th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Tompkins Square Park in New York on October 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The dogs and their owners decorated Avenue B in the East Village on Saturday.

101 Dalmatians and Creulla De Vil were hard to miss in the creative bunch. Many spectators came out to see what these dogs and their owners would bring to the event this year.

"We are both animal lovers, and we have been planning this – when we thought it was going to be closed – we were so sad," one patron said.

The event was set to be canceled because of complications with permitting and costs.

"I am so happy that they out it back on, its really grown and the size required more planning than in years past said Joseph Borduin the event's organizer.

Joseph Borduin organizer said "it got way too big, and it costs money to bring the police and people out to these events, so it takes a village really to put these vents together."

News of the cancelation came with pushback from the community and then dog wellness company get joy stepped in as a sponsor and organizer.

Tom Arrix, Founder and CEO get joy …" we saw the cancelation ----and the negative feedback around the disappointment, and we saw Mayor Adam say we want this to happen --- any time there is joy in dog community we feel like its our mission to raise our hand and help.’

The parade wrapped up with the judges deciding on the very best on stage at Tompkins Square Park.

The event was a blast and many photos were taken which surely will end up on social media.