Tommy DeVito: Cedar Grove's hometown kid making it big as Giants QB

It’s a special day when a hometown boy makes it big, and right now in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, nobody’s bigger than Tommy Devito.

The undrafted rookie quarterback for the New York Giants has secured three consecutive wins, captivating the tri-state area in the process.

Devito's rise to fame has been marked by lively discussions about chicken cutlets and distinctive hand gestures. Yet, beneath the playful banter, those who know him emphasize his pride in his Italian-American heritage and deep Jersey roots.

Al Lombardi, owner of Lombardi's, a favorite Cedar Grove haunt of the Devito family, describes Tommy as a "good kid" that everyone roots for.

The impact of his success extends beyond traditional football fans, drawing in new viewers and injecting excitement into the town, which has always been known for its standout youth football program.

Having known Tommy since childhood, Lombardi's restaurant pays homage to the rising star with a specialty pie. When he walks through the doors, the place erupts with enthusiasm, a testament to the genuine connection between Devito and his hometown.

Diners told FOX 5 NY – "My kids met Tommy, and he just responded awesome."

Amidst the excitement, Ignacio Urbina, the offensive coordinator coach at Don Bosco Prep, highlights Devito's journey from an overlooked talent to a standout performer.

Urbina emphasizes Tommy's success is a result of persistent hard work, evident since his high school days at Don Bosco Prep and later at Syracuse.

It's not just skill; it's about Devito's relentless work ethic, much of that born from his Italian roots and Jersey-bred grit.

As the town revels in Devito's accomplishments, memories of the once-hyped move by Jets QB Aaron Rodgers to Cedar Grove have faded. It's now unequivocally Tommy Devito's town.

Both men are seen around town often, but there's no word on whether they’ve come face to face.

"I keep telling them, whatever's in the water turns them into pro QBs," a local resident joked.

Devito's success has become a source of pride and inspiration for the community, showcasing that greatness can emerge from unexpected places.