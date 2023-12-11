Family, friends and fans celebrate Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito's Cinderella story

Relatives of New York Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito tailgated outside of MetLife Stadium on Monday ahead of the Giants' Monday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

DeVito's journey has been a real-life Cinderella story, the New Jersey native stepping in to lead the Giants to two straight wins after going undrafted and starting the season as the third-string quarterback.

To celebrate DeVito’s hard work paying off, family, friends, and fans gathered for a New Jersey, Italian American-style tailgate with over 300 chicken cutlets being loaded into sandwiches by Tommy’s cousin Danny DeVito (yes, that is his real name), and even cookies from Calandra's featuring DeVito's already-signature touchdown celebration of pursed fingers.

The entire event was organized by Tommy's proud parents, Alexandra and Tom DeVito.