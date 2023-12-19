Tommy DeVito appearance canceled after NYC pizzeria claims Giants QB’s agent increased fee

Coniglio's Old Fashioned, a pizzeria and bakery in Brooklyn, canceled their event featuring New York Giants' quarterback Tommy DeVito after they claimed his agent, Sean Stellato, raised the player's fee.

In a post on Instagram, the restaurant said, "No @tommydevito will NOT be @coniglios this Tuesday as originally planned. After last week’s win we received word from his agent that his appearance fee would be doubling (went from 10k to 20); We are a small family run business & decided $20,000 was a bit steep for 2 hours."

The post on the social media platform came following the team's 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. It continued to read, "PS Sorry about that loss today #nygiants fans— but we’re Italian too & don’t like when someone says one thing & does another."

DeVito's rise to fame has been marked by lively discussions about chicken cutlets and distinctive hand gestures.

Yet, beneath the playful banter, those who know him emphasize his pride in his Italian-American heritage and deep Jersey roots.

FOX 5 NY's Tina Cervasio was on hand with relatives of DeVito earlier this month when they tailgated outside MetLife Stadium ahead of the team's Monday Night Football match-up against the Green Bay Packers, in which they won 24-22.

To celebrate his hard work paying off, family, friends and fans gathered for a New Jersey, Italian American-style tailgate with over 300 chicken cutlets being loaded into sandwiches by Tommy’s cousin Danny DeVito (yes, that is his real name), and even cookies from Calandra's – featuring DeVito's already-signature touchdown celebration of pursed fingers.

The entire event was organized by Tommy's proud parents, Alexandra and Tom DeVito.

DeVito's journey is a real-life Cinderella story. The New Jersey native stepped in to lead the Giants after going undrafted and starting the season as the third-string quarterback.