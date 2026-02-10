Malinowski concedes NJ-11 primary despite AP not calling the race

The Brief Former U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski has conceded the Democratic primary for Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s former U.S. House seat, even as the Associated Press has yet to officially declare a winner in the race. In a post on X, Malinowski thanked supporters and acknowledged Analilia Mejia's campaign. Mejia, who describes herself as "the progressive choice," has secured endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and several other prominent Democrats.



Former U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski has conceded the Democratic primary for New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s former U.S. House seat, even as the Associated Press has yet to officially declare a winner.

What we know:

The race was too close to call last Thursday after the primary was held.

In a post on X, Malinowski thanked supporters and acknowledged Analilia Mejia's campaign, writing, "I will be forever grateful to everyone who supported and believed in me in this race, and in the fight for our democracy that must go on."

He went on to praise progressive advocate Mejia, saying she deserved credit "for running a positive campaign and for inspiring so many voters on Election Day."

NJ 11 special election results

The backstory:

The concession comes after a chaotic primary night marked by premature victory announcements and later retractions.

Early in the evening, the Democratic National Committee mistakenly sent emails congratulating Malinowski on a win, and several news outlets projected him as the nominee.

Those projections were later pulled as Mejia steadily gained ground in the vote count. By the end of the night, the race was deemed too close to call.

Analilia Mejia, US Democratic House candidate for New Jersey, greets voters outside the Montclair Municipal Building on the first day of early voting in Montclair, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. Mejia is one of 11 Democrats vying to fill Expand

Mejia leads by roughly 900 votes, according to AP tallies.

Polymarket currently gives her a 97% chance of winning, though AP has continued to withhold a formal projection.

Malinowski concedes

Who is Analilia Mejia?

Analilia Mejia, US Democratic House candidate for New Jersey, speaks to supporters and members of the media at Paper Plane Coffee Co. in Montclair, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. Mejia is one of 11 Democrats vying to fill the House seat Expand

Dig deeper:

Mejia, who describes herself as "the progressive choice," has secured endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and several other prominent Democrats.

Analilia Mejia, US Democratic House candidate for New Jersey, center right, takes a photo at Paper Plane Coffee Co. in Montclair, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. Mejia is one of 11 Democrats vying to fill the House seat vacated by Mikie S Expand

A New Jersey native and the daughter of Colombian and Dominican immigrants, Mejia began her career as a union organizer. She later served as national political director for Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Her platform includes canceling student loan debt, guaranteeing paid sick leave nationwide and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.