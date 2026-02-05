Expand / Collapse search
Live NJ-11 special election Democratic primary results

By
Published  February 5, 2026 7:52pm EST
Election
FOX 5 NY
Political science professor on NJ special election

FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini speaks to Dr. Matthew Hale of Seton Hall University about the special election for New Jersey's 11th Congressional District.

The Brief

    • Voters in parts of the Garden State are choosing which of the Democrats running to replace Mikie Sherrill in Congress will win their party’s nod.
    • New Jersey's 11th Congressional District (NJ-11) covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.
    • Eleven Democrats and one Republican are running for the seat.

NEW JERSEY - Voters in New Jersey's 11th Congressional District are choosing which of the Democrats running to replace New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill in Congress will win their party’s nod.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. 

NJ-11 special election Democratic primary results

The special general election date is scheduled for Thursday, April 16. Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway is unopposed on the Republican side.

The backstory:

Sherrill represented New Jersey's 11th Congressional District (NJ-11), which covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties, from 2019 to 2025. She resigned after being elected governor in November of last year.

The Source

    • This article uses results from the Associated Press.
ElectionPoliticsNew Jersey