Who is Analilia Mejia? AOC-backed progressive candidate could win NJ seat in Congress

The Brief A special election in New Jersey may result in a major upset if this progressive candidate maintains her lead in the race. The special election is to replace New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill in Congress and represent the state's 11th Congressional District. Former Rep. Tom Malinowksi, who was projected to win the race, has lost his lead to Analilia Mejia.



A special election in New Jersey may result in a major upset if this progressive candidate maintains her lead in the race.

Analilia Mejia, US Democratic House candidate for New Jersey, speaks to members of the media outside of the Montclair Municipal Building on the first day of early voting in Montclair, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. Mejia is one of 11 Dem Expand

NJ-11 special election

Local perspective:

The special election is to replace New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill in Congress and represent the state's 11th Congressional District. This district covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.

Over 10 Democrats are competing in the primary for the election, with one lone Republican running unopposed.

Here are the Democrats running in the primary:

Analilia Mejia Anna Lee Williams Brendan Gill Cammie Croft Jeff Grayzel J-L Cauvin Joe Hathaway John Bartlett Justin Strickland Tahesha Way Tom Malinowski Zachary Beecher Dean Dafis Marc Chaaban

The one Republican running in the primary is Joe Hathaway.

Who was projected to win the primary?

The backstory:

Former Rep. Tom Malinowksi was the candidate favored by most outlets to advance to the special election.

RAHWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 29: Democratic incumbent Representative Tom Malinowski participates in a get out the vote event ahead of next month’s midterm elections on October 29, 2022 in Rahway, New Jersey. Malinowski was joined by Sen. Cory Booker Expand

During the night of the primary, the Democratic National Convention prematurely sent out emails congratulating Malinowski on his victory.

Several news outlets, including The New Jersey Globe, projected that the candidate would win the primary.

What happened?

Dig deeper:

Unlike other outlets, The Associated Press refused to project a winner for the night. As the night continued, several of those aforementioned news outlets retracted their projections.

These retractions were prompted by a slow but steady gain by Analilia Mejia. The race was determined as too close to be called by the end of the night.

Who is Analilia Mejia?

What we know:

Self-described as "the progressive choice," Mejia touts endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and several other politicians.

Analilia Mejia, US Democratic House candidate for New Jersey, speaks to supporters and members of the media at Paper Plane Coffee Co. in Montclair, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. Mejia is one of 11 Democrats vying to fill the House seat Expand

The daughter of Colombian and Dominican immigrants, Mejia is a New Jersey native who began as a union organizer. She also served as the national political director for Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Issues listed on her campaign website include canceling student loan debt and guaranteeing national paid sick days. The candidate has also called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Who won the race?

The race has not been called as of today, Feb. 9.

Mejia is currently leading by about 900 votes, according to The Associated Press.

According to Polymarket, Mejia has a 97% chance of claiming victory.

Reactions

What they're saying:

Mejia posted this on X on the night of the primary, referencing another political upset in a previous election.

Malinowski has not put out a statement but has also not conceded the race.

Sanders congratulated the "progressive grassroots movement in New Jersey."

Rep. Ro Khanna called Mejia "the future" in his own social media post.

Even Steve Kornacki, chief data analyst of NBC News, commented on the race: