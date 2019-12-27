Tolls on Port Authority bridges and tunnels go up Jan. 5, 2020

Get ready to spend more money to drive the bridges and tunnels connecting New York City and New Jersey.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is hiking the tolls on the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, and Outerbridge Crossing beginning on Jan. 5, 2020.

The toll for most passenger vehicles using E-ZPass will be $13.75 during peak hours and $11.75 off-peak. If you don't have E-ZPass, you'll pay $16 either in cash or by mail.

"The Bayonne Bridge, Goethals Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing are all cashless tolling facilities and no longer accept cash toll payments," the Port Authority said.

You pay the toll when you enter New York. No tolls are collected entering New Jersey.

The toll increases are needed to keep up with inflation and pay for more than $30 billion in capital projects, the agency said. Those include a new Air Train to LaGuardia Airport, a new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport and improvements to the PATH system.

Outerbridge Crossing

