Toilet paper seen attached to luggage on carousel

As coronavirus anxiety grips the world, scenes of people panic-buying toilet roll have become commonplace.

Travelers who arrived in Perth airport on a flight from Sydney on March 16 spotted a pack of the treasured item among suitcases on the luggage carousel.

According to Jesse Wotton, who captured video of the scene, the toilet roll was “stuck to the top of the bag” and “came onto the carousel with other luggage."

Around the world, store aisles have been cleared of essential items including toilet paper, soap and cleaning supplies.

Two brothers from Tennessee tried to capitalize on the coronavirus outbreak by buying nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies.

“You don't have to buy so much," Trump said at a news conference. "Take it easy. Just relax.”