Weather NYC: Extreme heat today could trigger severe storms, damaging winds l Forecast

Wednesday's extreme heat could fuel severe weather later this afternoon and evening across the NYC area.

"I think it's not so much this afternoon, more like tonight, because that cold front takes a little while to get here," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

The FOX Forecast Center is carefully monitoring any slow-moving storms that develop, as the risk for flash flooding will increase in the region due to recent rain events.

This graphic shows the Labor Day travel outlook. (FOX Weather)

Here's what you need to know about today's chance for severe weather, including the heat outlook, potential storm impacts and forecast for the rest of the week.

The extreme heat will be a factor in today's severe weather threat.

A heat advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. for New York City, and nearly all of New Jersey will be under at least a heat advisory, with temperatures topping 90 and heat indices soaring into the triple digits.

The FOX Forecast Center said the combination of abundant moisture and high heat will help drive the severe weather threat into the evening.

Parts of New Jersey are under a Level 2 out of 5 threat on the SPC's 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

A look at the severe storm threat for Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (FOX Weather)

"Increased confidence that some storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail, and/or tornado potential," the National Weather Service said. "A few storms could be significant."

Meanwhile, NYC is under a Level 1 threat.

"Some storms could be capable of damaging winds and severe hail," the agency said. "Localized tornado threat could develop."

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 72. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday

A 40% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday

A 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Labor Day 2024

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

