Tiny bear cub rescued by troopers along NJ interstate

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The Brief A bear cub was found abandoned in a ditch along I-78 in Union Township last week. Troopers rescued the cub, saying he is now safe and being cared for. Social media immediately fell in love with the adorable baby bear.



If being too adorable was a crime, this latest police rescue would be a No. 1 suspect!

What we know:

An abandoned bear cub was spotted in a roadside ditch along I-78 in Union Township last week.

NJ State Police troopers said the lone bear needed help, and brought it back to the barracks before releasing it to the Department of Environmental Protection.

Pictures posted by the department show a smiling trooper holding the adorable cub, along with another picture of the bear's police ridealong.

What's next:

Police say the bear is now safe and receiving the care he needs.

What they're saying:

The baby bear immediately captured hearts on social media, with many commenters saying the department should adopt the cub.

"I mean, I'm thinking the latest recruit of the k9 unit," one commenter said. While another said to "put him through the academy."