FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein funeral

A massive crowd is expected in Queens Friday for the funeral mass of FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, who died while on the job.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. at the St. Francis DeSales Roman Catholic Church at 129-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Belle Harbor.

Klein was killed Sunday when flames engulfed the second floor of a home in Canarsie, causing part of the ceiling to collapse.

One other person was killed in the blaze. Eight firefighters and a resident were hurt.

Klein, who grew up in nearby Breezy Point, was with the fire department for six years. His father and other relatives were also New York City firefighters, officials said.

In 2019, Klein spoke at the funeral of his friend and fellow firefighter Steven Pollard, who plunged to his death off a highway bridge while rushing to rescue two men trapped in an overturned vehicle on the Belt Parkway.

Klein and Pollard were both assigned to Ladder Company 170 in Canarsie.

"Tim made an impression on everybody he worked with, junior men who he trained and senior men who he impressed," Lieutenant Robert Kittelberger of Ladder Company 170 said at Klein’s wake Thursday.

"He was a very big part of our firehouse; he was very dependable at a fire," Kittelberger said. "This has been heartbreaking for us. We are going to stick together and get through the next couple of days and take care of each other."

Acting Chief of Department John Hodgens called Klein the type of firefighter who is the "backbone" of the FDNY.

Klein is the 1,157th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

With the Associated Press

