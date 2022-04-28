Expand / Collapse search
Firefighter Timothy Klein wake draws hundreds of mourners

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
FDNY
FOX 5 NY

Wake for Firefighter Timothy Klein

Hundreds of people came to a funeral home in Brooklyn to pay their respects to Firefighter Timothy Klein, who died in the line of duty.

NEW YORK - Hundreds of firefighters, emergency workers, city officials, friends, family, and even strangers came to a funeral home in Brooklyn on Thursday to pay their respects to Firefighter Timothy Klein, who made the ultimate sacrifice last weekend. 

Two lines wrapped around street corners outside McManus Funeral Home in Flatlands. 

Klein died while fighting a fire at a home on Avenue N on Sunday afternoon. Part of the building's ceiling collapsed onto him, officials said.

Klein, assigned to Ladder Company 170, was a six-year veteran of the FDNY. His father is a retired firefighter.  

Acting Chief of Department John Hodgens called Klein the type of firefighter who is the "backbone" of the FDNY.

Klein is the 1,157th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

The funeral service will be held on Friday in Queens. 

Funeral

St. Francis DeSales Roman Catholic Church

129-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Belle Harbor, Queens, N.Y. 11694

Friday, April 29, 2022, 11 a.m.