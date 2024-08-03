TIME has released its 2024 world’s greatest places list of 100 "extraordinary destinations," including two locations in New York.

TIME said it compiled the list based on nominations from correspondents and contributors around the globe, as well as an application process. The destinations, TIME said, are the epitome of "what the collective we desires most when unburdened from daily stressors and responsibilities."

"While last year's list featured 50 cities, this year we decided to explore even more—and more specific—establishments that stand out in their field, and the world," TIME wrote.

Here are the New York destinations that made the cut. See the full list from TIME here.

TIME’s Places to Stay in US

The Warren Street Hotel made the list of the best places to stay in the U.S.

The hotel located in Tibeca has 69 bedrooms, suites and residences that are individually designed. Some even have private terrace gardens and spectacular skyscraper views of Lower Manhattan and the Hudson River.

Since opening in February, the hotel has been awarded One Michelin Key, joining a small handful of hotels across the US with this unique stamp of approval.

Modern Elder Academy – Santa Fe, New Mexico

Snow Peak Long Beach Campfield – Long Beach Peninsula, Washington

Kantishna Roadhouse – Denali National Park, Alaska

The Wayback – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

The Manchester – Lexington, Kentucky

Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase – Big Water, Utah

Fontainebleau – Las Vegas

Mine + Farm Inn – Guerneville, California

Warren Street Hotel – New York City

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection – Fort Worth, Texas

World Equestrian Center – Ocala, Florida

Omni Homestead Resort and Warm Springs Pools – Warm Springs, Virginia

TIME’s Places to Visit in US

Washington, Long Beach Peninsula, Fort Canby State Park, North Head Lighthouse In Evening Light. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Buffalo, New York made the list of best places to visit in the U.S. The city lies in Western New York at the end of Lake Erie and at the head of the Niagra River on the Canadian border.