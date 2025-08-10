Times Square shooting: 17-year-old charged with murder after 3 people shot

The Brief The teen suspect is charged after police say he shot three people in Times Square on Saturday. He was charged with murder for allegedly shooting his intended target. Two bystands were also shot.



A 17-year-old suspect is facing several charges, including murder, after police say he opened fire in Times Square, hitting his intended target and two innocent bystanders.

What we know:

The shooting happened on West 44th Street and 7th Avenue, just feet from the Hard Rock Cafe and Carmine's, around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots. They found three victims: a 19-year-old man shot in the foot, an 18-year-old woman grazed in the neck and a 65-year-old man shot in the leg.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was taken into custody a short time later.

He is now charged with murder for allegedly shooting his intended target, along with intended murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses.

Dig deeper:

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the alleged shooter and the 19-year-old victim got into an argument, which quickly escalated.

The teen suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and shot his intended target, the 19-year-old, then two innocent bystanders.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso spoke to street vendors who were in Time Square when the shooting erupted.

"I heard boom, boom two times and people running, and the police came here," one vendor said.

Another vendor described the suspect saying, "this one guy had a gun, and he started shooting at people, and he started leaving."