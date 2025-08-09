3 injured in overnight Times Square shooting; suspect in custody

The Brief Three people were shot in Times Square at West 44th Street and 7th Avenue early Saturday morning. The victims, an 18-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 65, were all taken to the hospital in stable condition. The police have one teenage suspect in custody in connection with the shooting.



A shooting in Times Square early this morning has left three people wounded and a suspect in custody.

What we know:

According to police, officers heard shots fired at West 44th Street and 7th Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they found an 18-year-old woman with a graze wound to the neck, a 19-year-old man who was shot in the right foot, and a 65-year-old man who was shot in the left leg.

All three victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are currently said to be in stable condition.

Investigators were on scene throughout the early morning in numbers, and could be seen talking to bystanders for any further information they could gather.

Many people watched on beyond the police tape in curiosity about the violence that ensued in the densely-populated Times Square.

One bystander, who was unnamed, said the shooting began with an argument that ended up in gunfire.

"45 seconds to 1 minute, the fight was finished," the bystander said. "Eight people started fighting one person, and the one person had a gun. But I wasn't scared."

What we don't know:

Police have one person in custody in connection with the shooting, but no further details on the individual have been released to the FOX 5 NY newsroom at this moment. Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect in custody is a 17-year-old, according to reporting by the New York Post.