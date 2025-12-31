Here's who’s performing in Times Square for New Year’s Eve

The Brief A star studded lineup will ring in 2026 as performers take the stage in Times Square and other cities ahead of the iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop. Music legend Diana Ross headlines the final minutes before midnight, while artists including Ciara, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Robyn perform throughout the night. Viewers can watch live performances from Times Square and beyond during nationwide New Year’s Eve broadcasts and official livestreams.



2026 is almost here, and that means ringing in the new year with a star-studded lineup as freezing air and massive crowds line Times Square ahead of the iconic ball drop.

What we know:

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Diana Ross performs during the last show of the Stern Grove Festival season at Stern Grove on August 17, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

From music legend Diana Ross to hip-hop star 50 Cent, performers across New York and beyond will help usher in the new year with live sets throughout the night.

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora will host from Times Square.

Here is a breakdown of who is performing, when they are scheduled to appear and how to watch.

Full Times Square performance schedule

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 01: Revelers watch and record as confetti falls over Times Square to celebrate the New Year of 2025 on January 1, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

All times Eastern. Organizers note live performance times may not match exact broadcast times.

Maren Morris: Performing from 10:33 p.m. to 10:41 p.m. ET on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

US rapper LL Cool J gestures next to speaks to media personality and game show host, Ryan Seacrest, after performing during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on December 31, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by John LAMPARSKI / AFP) (Photo Expand

Robyn: Performing "Dancing on My Own," "Call Your Girlfriend" and "Dopamine" from 9:18 p.m. to 9:31 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve Live.

Tones And I: Performing from 8:03 p.m. to 8:14 p.m. ET on the official Times Square livestream and returning from 11:55 p.m. to 11:58 p.m. ET for her rendition of John Lennon’s "Imagine."

BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 17: Tones and I performs at Day 1 of 2025 Byron Bay Bluesfest on April 17, 2025 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Brittany Long/WireImage)

6:03 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.: James McCarthy sings the national anthem

6:30 p.m. to 6:43 p.m.: B.o.B performs two hits and a new song

8:03 p.m. to 8:14 p.m.: Tones And I performs three songs

8:26 p.m. to 8:32 p.m.: LE SSERAFIM performs

8:41 p.m. to 8:46 p.m.: AGNEW performs

9:18 p.m. to 9:31 p.m.: Robyn performs

9:35 p.m. to 9:42 p.m.: Little Big Town performs

10:02 p.m. to 10:08 p.m.: Xavi performs

10:33 p.m. to 10:41 p.m.: Maren Morris performs

11:02 p.m. to 11:08 p.m.: Ana Barbara performs

11:37 p.m. to 11:46 p.m.: Diana Ross performs during the final minutes before the ball drop

11:55 p.m. to 11:58 p.m.: Tones And I performs "Imagine"

After midnight: Ciara performs

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 25: KPop Demon Hunters' Singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami perform the halftime show during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Minneapolis, Mi Expand

Additional performers include Daddy Yankee, 4 Non Blondes, 6lack, AJR, BigXthaPlug, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Ciara, Demi Lovato, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live featuring Busta Rhymes, T.I. and Wyclef Jean, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X including EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, Leon Thomas, LE SSERAFIM, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, The All-American Rejects, Tucker Wetmore and Zara Larsson.

What about 50 Cent and Mariah Carey?

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Chris Eubank Jr Ring Walk with his dad Chris Eubank Snr and 50 cent ahead of his fight against Conor Benn Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Expand

50 Cent and Mariah Carey are part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast but are not performing live in Times Square. Both artists are featured in performances from other locations during the nationwide telecast.

How to watch

US rapper LL Cool J performs during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on December 31, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by John LAMPARSKI / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. New Year’s Eve Live on CNN also features performances from Times Square.

Earlier acts and the ball drop can be viewed on the official Times Square livestream.