Snow possible during NYE celebrations; parts of Long Island could see up to 2 inches

Snow could fall on Wednesday night across the Tri-State area during New Year's Eve celebrations. Accumulations are expected to be minimal, though eastern portions of Long Island could see up to 2 inches.



Snow is possible in New York City on Wednesday night, just in time for New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, as a fast-moving clipper system passes through the Northeast.

A weak area of low pressure is developing over southern Canada and will move east into the Great Lakes. With cold air already in place, snow will eventually push into the Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center said.

"Snow will start to fall, anytime after 10 p.m.," FOX 5 NY's Liv Johnson said. "It's mainly to the north of us, but we still expect to see some flurries here in New York, New Jersey and Long Island."

Timeline:

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), light snow is likely, mainly after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 33.

Wind chill values will be between 20 and 25; southwest wind 11 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Local perspective:

Snow accumulations are expected to be minimal for the Tri-State area, though the NWS predicts that eastern portions of Long Island could see up to 2 inches.

"A light snowfall is expected tonight into early Thursday morning," the NWS said in a post on X. "Most areas will see less than an inch, with eastern CT and Long Island possibly getting up to 2 inches."

What's next:

By Thursday morning, the clipper will move out of the Northeast into Canada.

