How to watch the ball drop in NYC

2026 is just hours away.

For the first time in Times Square history, New York City will ring in the new year with two ball drops instead of one.

There is also the possibility of snow, which could add to the wintry celebration.

What we know:

Times Square will host two ball drops for the first time as the city rings in 2026.

The traditional ball will drop at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 2026. A second celebration will follow just minutes later, marking a historic first for the iconic New Year’s Eve event.

The additional ball drop honors the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and is organized by the Times Square Alliance in partnership with America250, a nonpartisan commission established by Congress in 2016.

Timeline:

When to watch the ball drop

New Year’s Eve festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, and continue through midnight.

According to America250, the second ball drop is expected to begin at approximately 12:04 a.m. EST.

Where to watch the ball drop

The New Year’s Eve celebration takes place in Times Square.

How to watch the ball drop in Times Square

For those willing to brave the crowds and cold temperatures, revelers will be admitted to viewing areas on a first-come, first-served basis.

Access points will be located at:

45th Street

49th Street

52nd Street

56th Street

Entrances will be along 6th and 8th avenues, and viewing areas will officially open at 3 p.m.

The best views are along Broadway from 43rd to 50th streets and along Seventh Avenue as far north as 59th Street.

What’s the best way to get into Times Square?

Public transportation is the best option.

The following subway lines serve the Times Square area:

1, 2, 3, 7, A, B, C, D, E, F, M, N, Q, R, W and the S shuttle.

Street closures

A full list of street closures related to the New Year’s Eve celebration is available on Times Square’s official website.

West 34th Street on the South

West 59th Street on the North

Sixth Avenue on the East

Eighth Avenue on the West

All areas within that space will be closed off to traffic.

What you can’t bring to Times Square

If you plan on attending the celebration, here’s a full list of what you can and cannot bring into the contained area:

Backpacks

Large bags

Large coolers

Picnic blankets

Chairs

Alcohol

Drugs

Laser pens

Umbrellas

Large items that can obstruct spectators’ views

What happens during the second ball drop?

Unlike the traditional crystal ball, the second drop will feature a red, white, and blue design.

The celebration will include 2,000 pounds of red, white, and blue confetti, followed by a pyrotechnic finale set to Ray Charles’ rendition of "America the Beautiful," according to a press release.

How to watch the ball drop at home

Those unable or unwilling to attend in person can watch the celebration live on Times Square’s website.