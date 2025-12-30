Who is performing in Times Square this New Year's Eve?

The Brief Both New Yorkers and visitors alike can spend the last few hours of New Year's Eve watching performers in Times Square before the ball drops. The organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve have announced the official event line-up of performers.



Performers

What we know:

The organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve have announced the official event line-up of performers:

Chappell Roan

James McCarthy

B.o.B

Ciara

Chance the Rapper

Tones and I

LE SSERAFIM

50 Cent

AGNEW

Robyn

Little Big Town

AJR

Busta Rhymes

Xavi

Maren Morris

Charlie Puth

Madison Beer

Ana Barbara

Diana Ross

Demi Lovato

Mariah Carrey

Zara Larsson

Image 1 of 5 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

