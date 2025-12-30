Who is performing in Times Square this New Year's Eve?
NEW YORK - Both New Yorkers and visitors alike can spend the last few hours of New Year's Eve watching performers in Times Square before the ball drops.
Performers
What we know:
The organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve have announced the official event line-up of performers:
- Chappell Roan
- James McCarthy
- B.o.B
- Ciara
- Chance the Rapper
- Tones and I
- LE SSERAFIM
- 50 Cent
- AGNEW
- Robyn
- Little Big Town
- AJR
- Busta Rhymes
- Xavi
- Maren Morris
- Charlie Puth
- Madison Beer
- Ana Barbara
- Diana Ross
- Demi Lovato
- Mariah Carrey
- Zara Larsson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Here is the full schedule of live performances.
The Source: This article includes information from Times Square's official website.