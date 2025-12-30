Expand / Collapse search

Who is performing in Times Square this New Year's Eve?

Published  December 30, 2025 8:34am EST
    • Both New Yorkers and visitors alike can spend the last few hours of New Year's Eve watching performers in Times Square before the ball drops.
    • The organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve have announced the official event line-up of performers.

NEW YORK - Both New Yorkers and visitors alike can spend the last few hours of New Year's Eve watching performers in Times Square before the ball drops.

The organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve have announced the official event line-up of performers:

  • Chappell Roan
  • James McCarthy
  • B.o.B
  • Ciara
  • Chance the Rapper
  • Tones and I
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • 50 Cent
  • AGNEW
  • Robyn
  • Little Big Town
  • AJR
  • Busta Rhymes
  • Xavi
  • Maren Morris
  • Charlie Puth
  • Madison Beer
  • Ana Barbara
  • Diana Ross
  • Demi Lovato
  • Mariah Carrey
  • Zara Larsson
The Source: This article includes information from Times Square's official website.

