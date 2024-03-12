Another suspect arrested in Times Square attack on NYPD officers; 2 others sought

The NYPD arrested another suspect in connection with the January assault of two police officers outside a migrant shelter near Times Square, as the search for two other suspects continues.

According to police, Edgarlis Vegas, 20, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Monday morning and charged with assault on a police officer. Police would not confirm her immigration status.

It comes as the NYPD released images of the two other suspects wanted in connection with the assault.

The assault on the officers drew national attention. Congressman Anthony D'Esposito and Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, both Republican members of New York's delegation, invited the officers and their wives to last week's State of the Union address.

'Hold them fully accountable'

Last month, five men charged in the attack faced a judge.

Wilson Juarez, Kelvin Servita Arocha, Yohenry Brito, Yorman Reveron and Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel all appeared in court and were arraigned on the indictment. All five remain in law enforcement custody, authorities said.

Juarez: $1 bail was set by the judge at defense counsel’s request. He will remain in DOC custody until the resolution of the case.

Gomez-Izquiel: $50,000 cash.

Reveron: $100,000 cash.

Arocha: $15,000 cash

Brito: Bail was reset at $15,000.

Gomez-Izquiel, 19, is also accused of shoplifting at a Macy's inside Queens Center Mall. He allegedly punched a Macy's employee that tried to stop him.

Meanwhile, according to federal officials, Juarez and Arocha are members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. ICE officials told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmit that Juarez should not have even been in the U.S., as a judge in El Paso, Texas ordered him deported a year ago.

Events: What happened in Times Square?

The two NYPD officers were attacked by as many as 14 people back on Jan. 27 after police said they were trying to break up a group of men accused of acting disorderly near Times Square.

Police initially arrested four people, and then a fifth person a few days later, but outrage grew after all were released without bail.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg faced fierce criticism over the fact that several suspects wanted in the attack were released on bail and for the time it took to bring down the indictments.