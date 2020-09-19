Time magazine to feature Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on commemorative cover in special October issue

Time magazine announced it will feature the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on multiple special covers for its October double issue which will present the 2020 Time 100 list of world’s most influential people.

"This unusual tribute to a Supreme Court justice was one of the many ways a new generation has shown the love to the five-foot tall legal giant who made the lives they live possible," according to Time.

RELATED: How Ginsburg's death could reshape the presidential campaign

It will include a special tribute to the justice, who was featured on the list in 2015. The issues will be available on newsstands in the U.S. beginning Sept. 25.

Across television and streaming services, the life and legacy of Ginsburg was already front and center Saturday, a day after her death at 87. Looking back on the film that spotlighted Ginsburg worldwide, and offered intimate insight for young people, one of the CNN executives who shepherded the 2018 release pointed to the justice's cultural relevance.

Advertisement

“We greenlit the film because of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s extraordinary legacy in equal rights and her stature within our national culture,” Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, told The Associated Press in an email Saturday, referring to the 2018 CNN Films documentary.

“We never expected the film to generate the reaction that it did. Many people were unfamiliar with her pre-judicial career as a lawyer for the ACLU and how she played such an essential role in securing equal rights, particularly for women, which meant all Americans benefited," she wrote. "The stories of her personal struggle to become an attorney makes her singular contributions to the law that much more poignant. And her enduring marriage to Martin Ginsburg touched and moved audiences of all genders and generations.”

Tributes and re-broadcasts are trending on streaming services and the apps of major networks, with more to come.

Plans for “CBS Sunday Morning," beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern, include journalist Erin Moriarty looking back on the life and times of the judge. Rita Braver, who covered Ginsburg, will offer an appreciation. John Dickerson of “60 Minutes” will report on the political implications of her death and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker will have a tribute at the end of the Sunday night broadcast.

RELATED: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court justice, dies of pancreatic cancer at 87

The network's “CBS This Morning” with co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil will dedicate much of Monday’s broadcast to remembering Ginsburg and also look at the fight for who will replace her on the court.

At NBC, the news division and those of its other networks are already out with special reports. On MSNBC, a past profile, “Justice Ginsburg,” was re-broadcast as word of her death spread, with plans to show it again Saturday night. The NBC streaming service Peacock has available a 2020 National Constitution Center event honoring Ginsbsurg.

Throughout Saturday, Fox News shows “FOX & Friends,” “CAVUTO Live” and “America’s News HQ" will discuss the legacy and historic career of Ginsburg. Joining the live coverage will be Chris Scalia, a son of Ginsburg's close friend and colleague, late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Fox News Channel will present a one hour special on the life and legacy of Ginsburg on Sunday at 10 p.m. Eastern, anchored by Shannon Bream.Her colleagues on the court penned heartfelt messages of grief, respect and awe for Ginsburg that also reflected the personal ties between the justices.

RELATED: NY to honor Ginsburg with statue in Brooklyn

“Through the many challenges both professionally and personally, she was the essence of grace, civility and dignity," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote. “The most difficult part of a long tenure is watching colleagues decline and pass away. And, the passing of my dear colleague, Ruth, is profoundly difficult and so very sad. I will dearly miss my friend.”

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

The late Supreme Court Justice announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace her, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.