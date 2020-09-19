NY to honor Ginsburg with statue in Brooklyn

article

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that New York will honor the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by putting up a statue of her in her birthplace of Brooklyn.

Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. A legal trailblazer and champion of women’s rights, she became the high court's second female justice in 1993.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference,” Cuomo said in a statement. “She was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor.”

Cuomo said a commission will be appointed in the future to approve a design, location, and artist to create the statue.

Ginsburg was born in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn in 1933 and attended James Madison High School in Marine Park.

