Tim Tebow retires from baseball after five years in minors with New York Mets

Tim Tebow announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that he was retiring from baseball after spending the last five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets.

"I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100% in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met!" Tebow wrote.

Tebow, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, had previously played quarterback for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets before signing a minor league contract with the Mets in 2016 and spent the next five years playing minor league baseball for the franchise.

He rose as high as AAA in 2019, batting .163 with 4 home runs and 19 RBIs in 264 plate appearances for the Syracuse Mets.

In three professional seasons, Tebow batted .223/.299/.338 with 107 runs scored, 48 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 107 RBI and five stolen bases in 287 games.

"It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets," Team president Sandy Alderson said. "By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments."

A transcendent quarterback at the University of Florida for his talents and outspoken Christian faith, Tebow appeared in 35 NFL games between 2010-12, winning a playoff game with Denver during the 2011 season. He was released by the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason in 2015, the last time he appeared on an NFL roster.

He was hired by ESPN as a college football analyst in 2013 and worked in broadcasting throughout his time pursuing a chance to play major league baseball.

With the Associated Press.