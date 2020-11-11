Ticketmaster’s post-pandemic plans include checking vaccination status of concertgoers

Many people are wondering what the new “norm” will be for events in a post-pandemic world. Ticketmaster is working on an idea.

The ticket sales and distribution company is drawing up plans on how to ensure safety once major venues are allowed to reopen and welcome back crowds.

For starters, concertgoers may have digital tickets that will either show if they had a COVID-19 vaccine or tested negative for the virus leading up to the day of the event. The information will be stored with a third-party health care provider in compliance with HIPPA laws.

“We imagine there will be many third-party health care providers handling vetting - whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval - which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified. Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events,” said Ticketmaster President Mark Yovich.

Ticketmaster is also developing a new app called SmartEvent. The program will have a tool that could help event organizers measure out social distancing when choosing a venue for an event. It would also come with timed-entry and entry-rate tools to allow fans to enter the venue at specific times to cut down on congestion.

The company hopes to continue digital ticketing, which was in place before the pandemic. SmartEvent would handle all ticketing matters, refunds and will-call. Machines would scan tickets, providing a faster entry for fans.

Ticketmaster said it’s up to event organizers to implement any of the measures.

Venue owners hope to get back to business as the world comes closer to a vaccine.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer announced Monday that data showed its potential vaccine is 90% effective in preventing the virus. The pharmaceutical company hopes to get the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization in coming weeks.

Moderna also hopes to receive the same authorization next month, according to Reuters.

Scientists predict the first doses of any vaccine could roll out by the end of this year, but they believe a vaccine won’t be widely available to the public until mid-to-late 2021.

