Ticket writing device snatched right out of agent's hands

Cops want to find the man who snatched a summons writing device right out of the hands of a ticket agent in Queens.

The incident occurred at the corner of Liberty Avenue and 121st Street in Richmond Hill on Feb. 29 at 10:05 p.m.

The 37-year-old NYPD traffic agent was in the process of writing the ticket when the man grabbed it and fled eastbound on Liberty Ave. in a white Kia sedan.

The machine has an approximate value of $2,500.

Surveillance video of the man inside a store and a photo of the suspect were shared by police.

