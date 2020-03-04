Ticket writing device snatched right out of agent's hands
NEW YORK - Cops want to find the man who snatched a summons writing device right out of the hands of a ticket agent in Queens.
The incident occurred at the corner of Liberty Avenue and 121st Street in Richmond Hill on Feb. 29 at 10:05 p.m.
The 37-year-old NYPD traffic agent was in the process of writing the ticket when the man grabbed it and fled eastbound on Liberty Ave. in a white Kia sedan.
The machine has an approximate value of $2,500.
Surveillance video of the man inside a store and a photo of the suspect were shared by police.
If you know anything about the incident, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers: 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) NYPDCrimeStoppers.com @NYPDTips on Twitter
