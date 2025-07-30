Tick bite ER visits spike in Northeast: How to prevent or remove ticks

The Brief Emergency room visits from tick bites have jumped this summer, compared to past years. In the Northeast, ER visits for tick bites in June have reached their highest numbers this year, since 2019. The CDC shares advice to prevent tick bites and steps to remove ticks from the skin.



Emergency room visits from tick bites have spiked this summer, especially in the Northeast, compared to past years.

What we know:

Data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that ER visits regarding tick bites in the Northeast for June reached the highest numbers since 2019.

For July, ER visits for tick bites per 100,000 visits in the Northeast increased to 147 this year, compared to 92 in 2024.

Big picture view:

From a countrywide perspective, ER visits from tick bites for July of this year have been the highest since 2017.

A deer tick; also called a blacklegged tick; Ixodes scapularis. (CDC Photo)

Local perspective:

The tick population has been high in New York City this summer, due to an abundance of acorn-eating animal populations, reported FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green.

According to the Fordham Tri-State Tick Risk Index, the risk of being bitten remains at high risk for the week of July 25, with a seven on a 10-point scale.

Various types of tick populations have been found across the city, including deer ticks, lone star ticks, Asian longhorned ticks and the American dog tick.

Lyme disease

Bacteria transmitted by infected deer tick causes Lyme disease, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Lyme disease can be transmitted when an infected tick bites a person and stays attached for a period of time.

Symptoms of Lyme disease

According to NYS Department of Health, in most cases, a rash or multiple rashes resembling a bull's eye or solid patch, about two inches in diameter, appears and expands around or near the site of the bite.

Symptoms appear within three to 30 days of the bite, and usually start off with chills and a fever that are accompanied by a headache, fatigue, stiff neck, muscle and/or joint pain and swollen glands.

Tick bite prevention

What you can do:

The CDC advises that reducing exposure to ticks is the best defense against tick bites.

Some steps for prevention are using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents, products containing 0.5% permethrin on clothing and gear, checking clothing, body, gear and pets after coming indoors and showering soon after being outside, the CDC website says.

FILE - A tick runs over a hand. (Bernd Weissbrod/picture alliance via Getty Images)

What to do after a tick bite

The CDC shared on their website that ticks should be removed from the body as soon as possible, without waiting to go to a healthcare provider for removal, to decrease chances of tickborne diseases.

Steps on removing ticks with tweezers:

The CDC has posted a five-step routine to remove ticks that have attached to the skin.