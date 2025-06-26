NYC sees tick population surge in 2025

The Brief The Fordham Tick Index indicates a high risk of ticks in New York City due to increased acorn-eating animal populations. Deer ticks and other types found across NYC can transmit Lyme disease and other pathogens. Use tick repellent, check for ticks after outdoor activities, and protect pets from tick-borne illnesses.



The tick population is booming this summer, not only in the suburbs but also across the five boroughs.

This year, the tiny but dangerous bugs are posing a significant risk to New York City residents engaging in outdoor activities.

Tick population explodes

What we know:

The Fordham Tick Index, which measures the likelihood of encountering ticks outdoors, is currently at its peak level of 10 on a 10-point scale.

Tick populations have been found across the city, with deer ticks, lone star ticks, and Asian longhorned ticks present on Staten Island and in the North Bronx. The American dog tick has been found in all five boroughs. While only deer ticks carry Lyme disease, they can also transmit other pathogens, and other tick types can spread diseases as well.

Health officials are preparing for a rise in tick-borne infections, with over 1,800 new cases of Lyme disease reported in New York City last year, along with cases of babesiosis and anaplasmosis.

A deer tick; also called a blacklegged tick; Ixodes scapularis. (CDC Photo)

This surge means that individuals hiking, camping or spending time in wooded areas - including parts of the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island - are at risk.

Why are there so many ticks?

Dig deeper:

The tick situation this summer is severe, driven by a bumper crop of acorns in 2023 that led to increased populations of acorn-eating animals like deer, mice, and squirrels. This abundance resulted in more litters, leading to a surge in ticks, which feed on these animals.

How to protect yourself

What you can do:

Professor Thomas Daniels from Fordham University advises wearing long clothing, such as pants tucked into socks, and using repellents to keep ticks off the skin. He emphasizes the importance of checking for ticks after spending time outdoors and removing them promptly. Daniels suggests that when the tick index is at its highest, it might be best to avoid hiking and stay indoors.

If you do spend time outdoors, check for ticks immediately, bathe or shower within two hours, and dry clothing on high heat for 10 minutes to kill any ticks. Pets are also at risk, so consult a veterinarian about flea and tick repellents.