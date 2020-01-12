Thousands march on Long Island against anti-Semitism

article

Over 2,500 Long Islanders joined Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Peter King and a host of other local officials, faith leaders and community advocates in Mineola on Saturday to march in solidarity with the Jewish community and against anti-Semitism.

(Credit: Office of the Nassau County Executive)

The march comes after recent attacks in Jersey City, Monsey and Brooklyn, along with incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti found at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County.

“We organized this march to send a clear message in one voice: Long Islanders of all faiths and backgrounds stand united with our Jewish community and against anti-Semitism,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

In December, Nassau and Suffolk Counties formed a bi-county coalition to identify and develop a plan of action to combat and report acts of hate and bias incidents on Long Island.