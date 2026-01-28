New evidence shows missing Long Island teen last seen on Manhattan Bridge

The Brief Now, following an extensive investigation, detectives determined Thomas's last known location was on the pedestrian walkway of the Manhattan Bridge at about 7:06 p.m. that day. A nearby surveillance camera captured a splash in the water at about 7:10 p.m., and Medlin was never seen leaving the bridge via any pedestrian exits. Earlier, family members said Thomas may have been traveling to meet someone he connected with on the online gaming platform Roblox.



What we know:

Suffolk County police said Thomas Medlin, 15, left school on Jan. 9 and traveled by train into Manhattan.

Now, following an extensive investigation, detectives determined Thomas's last known location was on the pedestrian walkway of the Manhattan Bridge at about 7:06 p.m. that day.

"The last activity on his cell phone was on January 9 at 7:09 p.m. and a nearby surveillance camera captured a splash in the water on January 9 at 7:10 p.m. Medlin was never seen leaving the bridge via path exits." — Suffolk County Police

Timeline:

Police said Thomas's last activity on his cellphone occurred at 7:09 p.m. A nearby surveillance camera captured a splash in the water at about 7:10 p.m., and Medlin was never seen leaving the bridge via any pedestrian exits.

Roblox connection

Authorities said the findings were reached after extensive video canvassing and a review of digital evidence.

Under subpoenas and search warrants, detectives examined multiple social media and online gaming profiles, as well as electronic devices associated with Thomas.

Police said that a review determined the platforms were not connected to his disappearance.

"There is no indication of criminal activity," Suffolk County police said in a statement, adding that detectives have continuously communicated their findings to Thomas' family.

The backstory:

Earlier, family members said Thomas may have been traveling to meet someone he connected with on the online gaming platform Roblox.

Local police have submitted this statement:

"Under the issuance of subpoenas and search warrants, an examination so far of multiple social media and online gaming profiles and forensic examination of electronic devices associated with Medlin was conducted. This examination has determined these platforms are not connected to his disappearance. There is no indication of criminal activity."

The company previously said it conducted its own review and found no evidence that its platform was used to facilitate off-platform contact or communication related to Thomas' disappearance.

"We are holding Thomas and his family in our hearts as we hope for his safe return," the statement said, adding that the company will continue to support law enforcement throughout the investigation.

‘Whenever he’s ready to come home, let us know and we’ll pick him up,' mom says

What they're saying:

His mother pleaded on FOX News for her son to contact the family and confirm he is safe.

"We love him so much. We just want him to even send us a message," she said. "Whoever this person he’s staying with, have a kind heart. Let us, the parents or the family, know he’s safe. Nobody’s going to harm him. That’s the big message."

She said Thomas would not be in trouble if he returned home.

"Whenever he’s ready to come home, let us know, and we’ll pick him up," she said. "He’s not in trouble."

What's next:

Police said they are continuing to work with law enforcement partners as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk County police or contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452 or call 911.