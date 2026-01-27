Missing teen last seen at Grand Central after leaving school on Long Island

article

The Brief A Saint James teen has been missing for weeks after leaving a Long Island school and traveling into Manhattan, police said. Suffolk County police say Thomas Medlin, 15, from Saint James, left Stony Brook School at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with red stripes, dark sweatpants with white stripes, a black backpack and glasses.



What we know:

Anyone with information about Medlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452 or call 911.