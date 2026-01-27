Missing teen last seen at Grand Central after leaving school on Long Island
NEW YORK - A Saint James teen is missing after leaving school on Long Island and commuting to Manhattan, police said.
What we know:
Suffolk County police say Thomas Medlin, 15, from Saint James, left Stony Brook School at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9.
They say Thomas had run to the Stony Brook train station.
He was last seen at Grand Central Station in Manhattan at about 5:30 p.m. the same day.
Credit: Suffolk County police
According to police, Thomas is white, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket with red stripes, dark sweatpants with white stripes, a black backpack and glasses.
Anyone with information about Medlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452 or call 911.
The Source: This report is based on information from Suffolk County police.