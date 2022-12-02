Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

Tonight at Prudential Center in New Jersey - La Mega 97.9 presents Mega Bash 2022 with Nicky Jam, Maluma and more!

Get in the Christmas spirit at Frosty's Christmas Bar in Midtown! It just opened this week and features countless Christmas lights, festive drinks, and a decorated dance club downstairs.

From Manhattan to the Bronx - enjoy the Bronx Zoo's shimmering Holiday Light Festival! Stroll through the sparkling displays and animal lantern trails!

And we'll keep you walking back in Manhattan inside of Grand Central Terminal - walking tours of the transit hub just started this week! Learn the hidden secrets of the iconic celestial ceiling and clock!

Plus, the New York Giants try to get back on the winning track as they host Washington Sunday at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

And if you weren't lucky enough to snag a ticket to Darren Criss' sold-out set of shows at Café Carlyle - you can catch him on Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut more throughout the month!