Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

Friday and Saturday night, comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld is back at The Beacon Theatre.

Saturday in New Jersey at 2 p.m. at NJPAC, wizards and muggles alike gather for Harry Potter in concert! The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will perform live to the eighth and final Harry Potter Film: The Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Sunday, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company returns to Kupferberg Center at Queens College for a decades-old-tradition of Chinese dance and art. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the dance company will perform a hip-hop infused lion dance.