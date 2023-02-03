Expand / Collapse search

Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

Jerry Seinfeld arrives for the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2022 Innovator awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Friday and Saturday night, comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld is back at The Beacon Theatre. 

Saturday in New Jersey at 2 p.m. at NJPAC, wizards and muggles alike gather for Harry Potter in concert! The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will perform live to the eighth and final Harry Potter Film: The Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Sunday, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company returns to Kupferberg Center at Queens College for a decades-old-tradition of Chinese dance and art. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the dance company will perform a hip-hop infused lion dance.

On Long Island Sunday night at The Paramount in Huntington, see Emmy-winning comedian, Sarah Silverman.