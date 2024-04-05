Things to do, where to watch NYC eclipse 2024

article

On April 8, thousands will make their way to where the sun don't shine--or at least they will try to.

The eclipse is expected to begin around 2 p.m. next Monday in New York City with an 89.6% totality set around 3:25 p.m., according to NASA.

Here's a list of watch parties happening throughout the city. Most are free and come with a pair of ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses.

People watch the sunrise from the Edge observation deck at Hudson Yards on the first day of spring on March 20, 2021 in New York City.(Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Sky-High Solar Eclipse

Boasting itself as "the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere," the Edge is hosting a sky-high social on the day of the eclipse.

Catch the eclipse from 1,100 feet in the sky on April 8th at this watch party.

Tickets vary depending on the package selected. All visiting guests get a free pair of solar eclipse glasses for viewing.

For more information, see here.

Courtesy of Dan Nilsen Photography

Magic Hour Rooftop

The Moxy Times Square is hosting an eclipse happy hour with drinks and views.

They will also be handing out free safety glasses for viewing starting at 2 p.m.

Happy Hour includes:

$4 Fries

$6 Beer

$8 Wine

$10 Mixed Drinks

These prices are available at the East and West bars only.

For more information, see here for tickets.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 2: A subway train arrives at the Smith - 9th Street station in Brooklyn in front of the Statue of Liberty on August 2, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

The Solar Eclipse Express train

All aboard the Solar Eclipse Express!

Pullman Car Berlin and Blue Ridge Club are offering a three-day luxury ride from Moynihan Train Hall in Penn Station to Niagara Falls to see the eclipse at full totality.

Unfortunately, the eclipse journey will cost you a whopping $3,390 per person and only has room for 18 passengers.

For more information, see here .

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: People watch the solar eclipse at Liberty Island on August 21, 2017 in New York City. While New York was not in the path of totality for the solar eclipse, around 72 percent of the sun was covered by the moon during the peak Expand

Cruise ride on Yacht Manhattan

For just $86, enjoy a two-hour ride on a yacht along the Hudson during the solar eclipse.

The boat will head down the Hudson River from Chelsea Piers, passing Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty.

Tickets include one complimentary drink of choice, including beer or wine and a pair of viewing glasses.

For more information or tickets, see here.

American Museum of Natural History

What's a solar eclipse anyway?

Learn more at the Museum of Natural History on the day of the eclipse.

The event is free with admission (pay-what-you-want for NY/NJ/CT residents) starting at 10 a.m. on the Arthur Ross Terrace (weather permitting).

Viewing glasses and informational activities are included.

To get to the event, use the entrance on 81st Street.

Get your tickets here.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: A view of the entrance to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Bring your blankets to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and watch the sky as the moon passes between the Earth and sun.

If you're looking for a family-friendly place to watch the eclipse, the event includes free ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses provided by Warby Parker while supplies.

Admission is free. See here for tickets.

Intrepid Museum

Monday, April 8 | 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST

Onsite Intrepid Museum West 46th Street New York, NY 10036

Free with Museum Admission

For tickets, see here.

A partial Solar eclipse is seen just after sunrise over the Queens borough of New York across the East River on November 3, 2013 in New York. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

NYSCI Eclipse Watch Party

Enjoy live music, food, drinks and activities at New York Hall of Science's Festival Field.

Don't wait until the eclipse--the party starts at 1 p.m.

DJ Annie Red will be the emcee and foods from top vendors of Queens Night Market willbe available for purchase.

Watch party tickets start at $10. Viewing glasses are also included.

The entrance is near to Science Avenue behind the Forms in Transit sculpture.

For more information, see here.

Staten Island

Wagner College Watch Party

Starting at 3 p.m. on eclipse day, Wagner College will hold a watch party on the outdoor Foundation Lawn.

The event is free of charge and comes with snacks and viewing glasses.

For more information, see here.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - The Staten Island Ferryhawks field. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Ferrhawks Eclipse Party

Why watch the sky from your backyard when you can watch it on an open field?

The Staten Island Ferryhawks will host a watch party on their home field in Staten Island on the day of the eclipse.

Admission is free and guests are encouraged to bring a blanket.

Salar eclipse viewing glasses are available for purchase.

See more information here.

Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center Bronx

Watch the spectacle from open skies above the Hudson River at Wave Hill Garden.

Enjoy live music, pot up some seeds and make festive headbands for solar-spirited fun at this event.

Lunch and drinks are available, and all guests get a pair of safety-certified eclipse viewing glasses.

Parking is limited. Guests are encouraged to take public transportation. Gates close at 5 p.m.

For more information, see here.

New York City eclipse timeline

The total phase of the solar eclipse is not visible in New York City but can be observed as a partial solar eclipse.

2:10 p.m. – The event begins the moment the edge of the moon touches the edge of the sun.

3:25 p.m. – The maximum view (the deepest point of the eclipse) with the Sun at its most hidden.

4:36 p.m. – The event ends when the edge of the moon leaves the edge of the sun.

The total duration of the event in New York City will be two hours and 26 minutes.