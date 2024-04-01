Where to get solar eclipse glasses in New York

article

As the total solar eclipse makes its journey across North America on April 8, welcome centers, rest stops and more are offering complimentary eclipse glasses in New York.

ILoveNewYork.com said New York State is also offering free-limited edition I LOVE NY glasses for the eclipse.

Each person can get two pairs, so be sure to grab yours fast to protect your eyes.

Here's where you can get free solar eclipse glasses in New York:

New York City

New York Public Library

Timeout.com said the Brooklyn Public Library, Queens Public Library and New York Public Library locations are giving away glasses on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last.

Moynihan Train Hall's MTA Long Island Rail Road ticket windows

Pick up a pair at Moynihan Train Hall's MTA Long Island Rail Road Ticket Windows.

They are open from 6:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m daily.

If you are on Long Island, head to the Long Island Welcome Center located at 4100 Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills. They are open from 7 a.m. -9 p.m. daily. The Welcome Center is temporarily out of glasses.

Adirondacks

Adirondacks Welcome Center

Address: I-87 Northbound between Exit 17 and 18

Glens Falls, NY 12804

Hours: Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lake Placid Visitor Bureau

Address: 2608 Main St, Lake Placid, NY 12946

Hours: Open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saratoga

Capitol Region Welcome Center

Address: NYS Thruway (I-87), Northbound between Exits 21B and 21A (Milepost 127)

Hannacroix, NY 12087

Hours: Open daily from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Catskills

New Baltimore Service Area

Address: I-87 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 127

Located Northbound & Southbound between Exit 21B (Coxsackie) & Exit 21A (Berkshire Section/to Mass Pike)

Hannacroix, NY 12087

Hours: Open 24/7

Central New York

Mohawk Valley Welcome Center

Address: NYS Thruway (I-90), Westbound at Mohawk River Lock E13 (Milepost 187)

Fultonville, NY 12072

Hours: Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Southern Tier Welcome Center

Address: I-81, Northbound (between PA State Line and Exit 1)

Kirkwood, NY 13795

Hours: Open daily from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mohawk Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 172

Located Eastbound between Exit 27 (Amsterdam) & Exit 26 (Schenectady West)

Amsterdam, NY 12010

Hours: Open 24/7

Indian Castle Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 210

Located Eastbound between Exit 29A (Little Falls) & Exit 29 (Canajoharie)

Little Falls, NY 13365

Hours: Open 24/7

Iroquois Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 210

Located Westbound between Exit 29 (Canajoharie) & Exit 29A (Little Falls)

Little Falls, NY 13365

Hours: Open 24/7

Schuyler Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 227

Located Westbound between Exit 30 (Herkimer) & Exit 31 (Utica)

Frankfort, NY 13340

Hours: Open 24/7

Oneida Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 244

Located Eastbound between Exit 33 (Verona-Rome) & Exit 32 (Westmoreland-Rome)

Westmoreland, NY 13490

Hours: Open 24/7

Chittenango Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 266

Located Westbound between Exit 34 (Canastota) & Exit 34A (Syracuse I-481)

Canastota, NY 13032

Hours: Open 24/7

Chautauqua-Allegheny

National Comedy Center

Address: 203 W 2nd St, Jamestown, NY 14701

Hours: Open from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Monday-Thursday. Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Finger Lakes

Central NY Welcome Center

Address: 9090 Destiny USA Dr, 2nd level

Syracuse, NY 13204

Hours: Open from 1 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Sun: Noon – 4 p.m.

Finger Lakes Welcome Center

Address: 35 Lakefront Drive

Geneva, NY 14456

Hours: Open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 9 am – 5 pm

Port Byron Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 310

Located Eastbound between Exit 41 (Waterloo) & Exit 40 (Weedsport)

Port Byron, NY 13140

Hours: Open 24/7

Warners Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 292

Located Westbound between Exit 39 (Syracuse West) & Exit 40 (Weedsport)

Warners, NY 13164

Hours: Open 24/7

Junius Ponds Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 324

Located Westbound between Exit 41 (Waterloo) & Exit 42 (Geneva)

Phelps, NY 14532

Hours: Open 24/7

Clifton Springs Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 337

Located Eastbound between Exit 43 (Manchester) & Exit 42 (Geneva)

Clifton Springs, NY 14432

Hours: Open 24/7

Seneca Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 350

Located Westbound between Exit 44 (Canandaigua) & Exit 45 (Rochester I-490)

Victor, NY 14564

Hours: 24/7

Greater Niagara

Western NY Welcome Center

Address: 1999 Alvin Road (Exit 19 off I-190)

Grand Island, NY 14072

Hours: Open daily from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pembroke Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 397

Located Eastbound between Exit 48A (Pembroke) & Exit 48 (Batavia)

Corfu, NY 14036

Hours: Open 24/7

Clarence Service Area

Address: I-90 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 412

Located Westbound between Exit 48A (Pembroke) & Exit 49 (Depew)

Clarence, NY 14031

Hours: Open 24/7

Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center

Address: Woodbury Commons, Market Hall 13

498 Red Apple Ct.

Central Valley, NY 10917

Hours: Open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday-Sunday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Ardsley Service Area

Address: I-87 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 6

Located Northbound between Exit 6A (Yonkers Toll Gantry) & Exit 7 (Ardsley)

Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706

Hours: Open 24/7

Plattekill Service Area

Address: I-87 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 65

Located Northbound between Exit 17 (Newburgh I-84) & Exit 18 (New Paltz)

Plattekill, NY 12568

Hours: Open 24/7

Modena Service Area

Address: I-87 - NYS Thruway, Milepost 66

Located Southbound between Exit 18 (New Paltz) & Exit 17 (Newburgh I-84)

Modena, NY 12548

Hours: Open 24/7

For other New York locations click here.

New Jersey and Connecticut

In New Jersey, gift shops at the Liberty Science Center and New Jersey State Museum are giving out glasses, NorthJersey.com said.

Certain stores such as Target, Walmart and Sears are selling glasses for the eclipse, starting at $4.99. Glasses are also being sold on Amazon.

What is Amazon saying about fake eclipse glasses?

Solar eclipse glasses in the Amazon store must be ISO 12312-2 compliant and sourced from a recommended list of companies and organizations designated by the American Astronomical Society (AAS), according to the company.

Amazon says consumers with concerns about eclipse glasses they purchased, or any item can contact Amazon’s Customer Service directly, and they will investigate and help resolve the issue. The retailer also protects every purchase in their store, and if a customer receives a product that is not in the condition expected, Amazon will refund or replace that item.

During the 2017 solar eclipse, Amazon contacted customers and provided refunds for eclipse glasses that may not have complied with industry standards and has since implemented new controls to ensure compliance, the company shared.

"We require all products offered in our store to comply with applicable laws, regulations and Amazon policies. We ensure our selection meets industry-accepted standards, and we develop innovative tools to prevent unsafe products from being listed," an Amazon spokesperson tells FOX Television Stations.

"We continuously monitor our store, and if we discover a product was undetected by our automated checks, we address the issue immediately and refine our controls. We take action to maintain a safe selection for our customers, including removing noncompliant products, and outreach to sellers, manufacturers, and government agencies for additional information, when appropriate."

Where are other places to find real eclipse glasses?

If you're searching for other places to find authentic eclipse glasses, the American Astronomical Society has a list of reputable vendors and products, and consumers can find that list on their website: eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/viewers-filters

Experts warn that some of the glasses online are fake and may not offer the protection they claim – and you would have no way to know or test that.

FOX Digital contributed to this report.