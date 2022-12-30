Things to do New Year's weekend in New York City

article

If you're not ringing in the New Year in Times Square, here are some other fun ways to revel in and around the city.

Friday in Brooklyn: Future & 21 Savage take over Barclays Center.

Friday and Saturday: Get groovy and ring in the New Year at Madison Square Garden with the legendary jam band Phish.

Saturday night at Pier 40: Party on the water with "Pier Pressure" New York New Year's Eve Fireworks Cruise. Board a fully heated luxury yacht and cruise New York Harbor for some of the best views of the fireworks extravaganza.

Manhattan West's luxurious new art deco-inspired Midnight Theatre is throwing its first New Year's Eve party. It's called Drag Out Dim Sum with drag performances, a delicious dim sum menu and glamorous cocktails.

Other hot spots hosting parties

Manhattan: Summit One Vanderbilt with 30,000 square feet of mirrors, magnifying the magical fireworks show!

Queens: You can revel through the night overlooking the water at the rooftop at The Rockaway Hotel.