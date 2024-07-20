Instagrammable things to do in NYC: Cocktails to try

Who doesn't love a pretty cocktail?

Here are some picture-worthy restaurants to try in New York City this weekend.

Cheers!

For the slushy-lover

The Happiest Hour (121 West 10th St., Manhattan) is serving three new frozen cocktails for summer.

Cocktail options include:

Paloma (tequila, Combier, grapefruit, pamplemousse)

The Big Chill (blackstrap and white rum, passion fruit, guava, grapefruit bitters)

Seaside Slush (vodka, Italicus, watermelon, coconut water, lime)

Add the Happiest Meal, which comes with a burger, side and drink for $22.

Make your reservations here.

For the picture-taker

Credit: Ward 8 Studios

Brooklyn Kura (34 34th St, Brooklyn) is great for innovative cocktails and locally-made sake.

At Brooklyn Kura’s Industry City taproom, spend the weekend sipping American craft sake and creative shochu cocktails in the sun-filled, open-air space.

Cocktail include:

The Weekend Lover (coconut, sake, rum, lime, and mango leaf)

The Salamontha (blood orange, cilantro, Kokuto sugar shochu, and lime)

The Freezer-tini (gin and shochu split, housemade sake vermouth, house cured lemons), and glasses of sake. Snackable plates created in collaboration with Brooklyn Larder’s Fred Maurer like the

For bites, try the Kurobuta Lil’ Smokies, Chicken Fried Oyster Mushrooms, and Sake Kasu Donut Holes, a spin on classic comfort food.

Tables are available for walk-ins only.

For the tequila-lover

Credit: Slightfeasts

Seeyamañana (49 W 27th St, Manhattan) is perfect for those craving a tequila and taco party.

At seeyamañana, NoMad’s relaxed, Baja-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant, enjoy Californian Mexican cuisine, a raw bar, and craft cocktails.

The menu includes:

The Coconut (with mezcal, rum, cashew, toasted coconut, lemon)

The Cold Brew Colada (a frozen coffee piña colada, with rum, tequila, and Patent Coffee cold brew),

The Hibiscus (frozen, with mezcal, hibiscus, lemon, chile de arbol)

Food options include a late night menu (offered until 1am on weekends)---with elote, birria quesadillas and spicy birria smashburgers, aguachile, and pork belly tacos.

Make your reservations here.

For the people-watcher

Credit: Briana Balducci

Sereneco (113 Franklin St, Brooklyn) is great for a summery spritz and people-watching.

If you’re Brooklyn-bound, try this sustainable and vegetable-forward summer menu (and enticing happy hour deals) at Sereneco

Options include:

Cavatelli (with young savoy spinach, pistachios and feta)

Local Hake (with sauteed greens, pipian and white onion)

Roasted Sweet Potato (with harissa yogurt, dandelion greens, and walnut)

Bergamot-Thyme Spritz (with Askur gin, italicus bergamot liqueur, lemon, thyme, honey, prosecco)

The Last Word (with gin, green chartreuse, Luxardo, lime, brandied cherry)

**Mon-Fri, 4:30-7p.m. is prime time for people-watching on Sereneco’s wraparound patio

Make your reservations here.

For the vibes

IRIS (1740 Broadway, New York) promises to transport guests from Manhattan to Greece in one sitting.

Menu items include:

Mastic Martini (Three Graces Gin, Roots Mastic Vintage Strength, olive bitters)

Son of Aphrodite (Saffron infused Union Uno Mezcal, Milagro Blanc, passion fruit, Yellow Chartreuse

Spiced Lamb Flatbread (Chili, Sumac, Cilantro)

Soaked Olive Oil Cake (Whipped labneh, Orange blossom syrup)

Make your reservations here.

For the music-lover

Credit: Agency of Record

Agency of Record (118 E 40th St, Manhattan) is a great place to catch DJs spinning vinyl and intimate lounge vibes.

Enjoy a live DJ and creative cocktails.

Menu items include:

The Four Ps (with three types of rum, pistachio, turmeric, almond, and lemon)

The Opting In (with Venezuelan rum, fernet, coconut, pineapple, Croatian herbs, and lime)

Pair these with bar bites like Lobster Cocktail and Japanese-Style Fried Chicken.

Make your reservations here.

For the low-key friend

Credit: Rachel Vanni

Patent Pending (49 W 27th St, Manhattan) is a great place if you prefer a low-key vibe.

This discreet underground cocktail bar has a variety of options depending on your preference.

Menu items include:

Strange Magic (with vodka, strawberry, madeira, grapefruit, lemon, prosecco, seltzer)

AC/DC (with blanche armagnac, peach, fennel, genever, lemon, egg white, seltzer)

Cosmic Rays (with pisco, American gin, dry vermouth, green apple, elderflower, kaffir lime).

Make your reservations here.