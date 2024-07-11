Union Square opens first-ever night market today: What you can eat

The Union Square Night Market by Urbanspace is opening for the first time on Thursday.

From Filipino food to Bánh mì sandwiches, the night market will feature a variety of foods from 20 independent and local vendors.

In partnership with Summer in the Square, the Union Square night market is "the place to be on Thursdays this summer," according to its Executive Director Julie Stein.

The market will be open every Thursday through August 1 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Union Square’s South Plaza.

NYC Summer in the Square series

Think strawberries covered in flowing chocolate from Chocolate on Tap to Belgian-style fries from Home Frit, the market has something for all food lovers.

Featured menu items include:

Mexican tamales from La Palapa

Bánh mì sandwiches from Mama's Cupboard

Rice platters from TNT Pineapple Bowls

Fried oysters from Paris Po'Boys

Treat Yourself Jerk's award-winning chicken

The market will be open on the following days:

July 11

July 18

July 25

Aug. 1

For more information on the night market, click here.