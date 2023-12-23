NYC speakeasy bottomless brunch restaurant brings Tulum, Mexico to the big apple

article

If you've always wanted to visit Tulum, Mexico but haven't gotten around to booking tickets, consider visiting Tàn in Midtown instead.

Think of an all-inclusive resort with deep blue waters, surrounded by a dense jungle, and hints of ancient Mayan ruins in the heart of New York City.

Tulum, a town on the coastline of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, is known for its magical charm, jungles, beaches and ancient ruins of Maya civilization.

The restaurant features an indoor-outdoor patio eating area.

Tàn's menu offers a Mexican seafood-focused menu that uses innovative cooking and plating techniques that show off the best of the Yucatán coast.

The restaurant features a speakeasy lounge called ‘Lúm' tucked away behind cave-like walls, a patio, and a vibrant indoor dining area.

The entire restaurant is filled with lush greenery and dappled lighting.

Bottomless brunch

Tàn's bottomless brunch is served with plates and cocktails on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $88.00 per guest or $49.00 without booze.

From blood orange mimosas to Rosé from Spain, indulge in fresh ingredients sourced from the southern coast. !Salud!

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Motuleños Tulum -- fried egg, corn tortilla, salsa roja, plantain, queso fresco, plantain, green peas. (Credit: Adeja Shivonne)

The ‘Tlayudas & Salsas’ dishes come with a Mexican artisanal handwoven warming basket in the shape of an animal.

The menu takes beloved dishes like guacamole and adds a unique twist with chapulines (cooked grasshoppers) and pork belly.

The desserts at Tàn also embrace the decadent spirit of Mexico.

Speakeasy

Lúm features candle-lit tables, sofas and hundreds of different kinds of tequila to try.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lúm features candle-lit tables, sofas and hundreds of different kinds of tequila to try. (Credit: Adeja Shivonne)

The lounge is first-come, first-serve only but offers plenty of seating.

Happy hour is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the menu here.

Tán is located at 209 East 49th Street in East Midtown.