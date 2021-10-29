Thieves make off with wedding band set worth $17,000

The NYPD is looking for a man and a woman who stole a wedding band set worth $17,400 from a jewelry store on Staten Island.

On Oct. 18 at about 5:40 p.m., the man entered Jewelers on Fifth in St. George and asked a store employee to see a three-piece his-and-hers wedding band set. The worker showed the man the set as a woman came to the door asking to be buzzed in to join the man.

The woman opened the door and the man fled. The employee ran after them but the man got away and the woman got into a black Nissan Versa and took off.

