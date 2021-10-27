Thief breaks into Bronx Popeyes, steals safe

A brazen thief used a large stone to break a window at a Bronx Popeyes restaurant, climbed in, and stole the safe.

The Mott Haven restaurant has several security cameras so the entire break-in was caught on video.

The video shows the man smashing the window on the front of the restaurant. He then climbs inside and walks around the front, crawls into the food prep area, and then walks into the office. He then grabs a small safe and takes off.

The NYPD says it happened about 6 a.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Popeyes at 2809 3rd Avenue.

The safe had about $2,000 in it. The thief took off with it on foot.

The man was wearing a red, white, and blue hooded Fila sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He remains on the loose.

