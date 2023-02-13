These are the most and least educated states in America

article

A new survey rated the states that are considered the most and least educated.

Topping the list for most educated was Massachusetts. It was tops on the list for both educational attainment and quality of education.

The top five were rounded out by Maryland, Connecticut, Vermont, and Colorado.

New Jersey came in at number 6 and New York was 14.

In last place was West Virginia. It was worst for educational attainment and 47th for quality of education. Also in the bottom five were Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The WalletHub survey compared 18 metrics that examined what it considered the key factors of a well-educated population.

A separate study listed Ann Arbor, Michigan as the most educated city in the U.S. Visalia, California came in dead last on the list at 150th.