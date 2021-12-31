These 25 states will see a minimum wage boost in 2022

Workers in 25 states, or half the nation, are set to receive a pay boost in 2022.

Below is a FOX Business roundup of where the new increases are and when they will take effect, according to data by Paycor .

Dec. 31, 2021

The first minimum wage increase of 2022 will occur on Dec. 31, 2021, when New Yorkers see a 70 cent increase to $13.20.

FILE - U.S. $100 bills are seen in a file image dated Nov. 9, 2021, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Matías Baglietto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jan. 1, 2022

The majority of 2022's minimum wage increases will occur on Jan. 1, 2022.

Virginia will see the largest increase in 2022, boosting its minimum wage by $1.50 to $11 per hour after previously scheduled increases were delayed due to revenue losses experienced by businesses and the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following closely behind is Delaware, which will raise its rate by $1.25 to $10.50 per hour. California, Illinois, New Jersey and New Mexico will each raise their minimum wages by $1 per hour to $15, $12, $13 and $11.50, respectively.

Other states increasing their minimum wages on Jan. 1 include:

Missouri: $11.15 (85 cents increase)

Vermont: $12.55 (80 cent increase)

Washington: $14.49 (80 cent increase)

Massachusetts- $14.25 (75 cent increase)

Rhode Island: $12.25 (75 cent increase)

Arizona: $12.80 (65 cent increase)

Maine: $12.75 (60 cent increase)

Maryland: $12.50 (50 cent increase)

South Dakota: $9.95 (50 cent increase)

Ohio: $9.30 (50 cent increase)

Montana: $9.20 (45 cent increase)

Minnesota- $10.33 (25 cent increase)

Colorado: $12.56 (24 cent increase)

Michigan: $9.87 (22 cent increase)

July 1, 2022

On July 1, Connecticut will raise its minimum wage by $1 to $14 per hour, while Nevada and Oregon will see 75 cent increases to $9.50 and $13.50 per hour, respectively.

Sept. 30, 2022

The final minimum wage increase of 2022 will occur on Sept. 30, when Florida workers will see a $1 increase to $11 per hour.

The boost comes as the District of Columbia and 29 states already have higher minimum wages than the $7.25 per hour required by federal law for non-tipped workers.

A 2020 study ﻿by researchers from the University of Northern Iowa and the U.S. Census Bureau found that people who received minimum wage increases between the ages 62 and 70 delayed claiming Social Security benefits by an average of six months.

RELATED: Notable state laws going into effect in 2022

Advertisement

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.