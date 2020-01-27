The struggles of finding affordable daycare in New York City

We all know that life is expensive, especially here in New York City. Add kids to that equation and the financial burden can be overwhelming for some families. Kim and Corey Pedroso is one couple brave enough to share their struggles with us.

“I went right back to work after six weeks, so we found an in-home daycare provider, She was $500 a week,” said Kim.

“The 500 it kind of took a lot out of our bills, maintaining the rent,” added Corey.

Kim and Corey have 4 kids, including their youngest— 2-year-old Christopher. We met at Christopher’s early childhood center, the Mott Haven Head Start program in the Bronx. Childcare is free here for qualifying families, funded by government grants. But before enrolling, the Pedroso family was barely getting by. Their advice for other families struggling with childcare costs.

“Patience. Patience, it takes time, utilize as many resources as you can, use your family and friends if possible.”

The Day Care Council of New York is one resource to help you learn more about childcare options. When you do invest in childcare, make sure to choose wisely.

I think families need to do their research, find a trusted provider, a provider that’s connected with a network and that’s monitored so that we can be sure the children’s care is meeting the standard,” said Dawn Heyward. She’s the Deputy Director of early childhood education at the Mott Haven Head Start Program.

There are all different types of childcare alternatives out there— everything from sharing a nanny with another family to daycare centers run out of someone’s home, which sometimes cost less. Just remember to do your research first.

