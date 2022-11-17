The sequel: ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ streams today on HBO Max

It's been nearly 40 years since ‘A Christmas Story’ hit theaters and back then, all little Ralphie wanted was a Red Ryder BB Gun, but now all Ralphie wants is the perfect Christmas for his family.

From the leg lamp to the pink bunny pajamas, ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ is packed with classic scenes that people relive every holiday. Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie when he was 12, wrote and produced the new sequel with all of the original kid actors along for the ride. Billingsley spent the last 10 years crafting the concept, and the production team was able to rebuild 11 houses from the original Cleveland Street.

"We really wanted to get this right and make audiences feel like they’re teleported back into this world," said Billingsley.

Billingsley also reflected on one of the iconic scenes from the original, admitting he’s never stuck his tongue on a frozen pole. He said the iconic scene was shot with a hole in the pole and a vacuum inside. Billingsley attributes the success of the original film to family.

"The relatability of the family, you know the old man’s got his problems. It’s tough," said Billingsley. "Everyone’s yelling at each other. There’s a lot of love at the core and I think that’s what we can relate to, especially around the holidays. Things can be messy. Things can be tough, but you never doubt the love in that family and the optimism and hope of having a good Christmas."