‘The Devil Wears Prada' stars spotted filming around NYC

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and other stars were spotted in New York City the past week filming for the upcoming sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada."

The second installment of the popular 2006 film was confirmed last month.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

The backstory:

Anne Hathaway was spotted filming on the streets of New York City last week.

She is joined by Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in reprising their roles for the sequel.

Plot details for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" have yet to be released, but it is reportedly set to open in theaters on May 1, 2026.