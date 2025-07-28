Expand / Collapse search

‘The Devil Wears Prada' stars spotted filming around NYC

By Meredith Gorman
Published  July 28, 2025 6:50pm EDT
'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' more blockbusters filming in NYC this summer

Lights, camera, action! New York City streets are bustling with film crews and famous actors, capturing the essence of "only in New York" moments as major movies are filmed right before your eyes. FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman takes you BTS on one of the most anticipated sequels - "The Devil Wears Prada 2."

The Brief

    • Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and other stars were seen in New York City filming for the sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada."
    • The second installment of the popular film was announced in June.
    • The film is reportedly set to open in theaters in May 2026.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and other stars were spotted in New York City the past week filming for the upcoming sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada." 

The second installment of the popular 2006 film was confirmed last month. 

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

The backstory:

Anne Hathaway was spotted filming on the streets of New York City last week.

She is joined by Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in reprising their roles for the sequel.

Plot details for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" have yet to be released, but it is reportedly set to open in theaters on May 1, 2026.

