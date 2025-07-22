'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is casting extras in NYC

article

The Brief "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is casting people for extras in New York City next week. The extras will portray luxury fashion house stylists, executives and staff. Tentative shooting is set for July 29-30.



Extras? For a highly anticipated movie sequel? Groundbreaking.

It may not be groundbreaking, but it sure is exciting - you could be in "The Devil Wears Prada 2!"

What we know:

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for "chic, stylish, fashion-forward people" to portray luxury fashion house stylists, executives and staff.

Shooting is set to take place on Tuesday, July 29, and Wednesday, July 30, in Manhattan, both inside and outside.

You can submit by emailing DWP2@gwcnyc.com with the subject line "IG Fashion House" and the following information:

Name

Phone number

SAG or NON-SAG?

Available for the dates?

Above 18?

Age range?

Clear and recent photo

Clothing sizes

The backstory:

Anne Hathaway has already been spotted filming on the streets of New York City this week!

She is joining Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in reprising their roles for the sequel to the 2006 hit film, "The Devil Wears Prada."

Plot details for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" have yet to be released, but it is reportedly set to open in theaters on May 1, 2026.