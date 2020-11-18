The challenges of pregnancy during a pandemic

Starting a family is stressful, to say the least, but COVID-19 is creating a completely new set of additional challenges for expectant moms - and parents of newborns.

"It’s been a struggle,” said Ilham Rose, a first-time mom.

Seven months ago at the height of the pandemic, Ilham Rose gave birth to her first child, a baby boy.

"As soon as March came around I wasn’t able to have my husband come to my doctor’s appointments anymore so I had to go by myself and that was the last two months of my pregnancy so those were really that big months,” said Rose.

Rose is one of the hundreds of thousands of moms and moms-to-be across the country who are experiencing stress and anxiety during this pandemic.

"The thought of having to deliver alone, I had a meltdown,” said Rose.

First time moms have and are missing out on a lot: parenting classes, having your spouse or significant other at important doctor’s appointments like hearing the baby's heartbeat for the first time, or finding out the gender. Many having to do it alone, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We can’t do mommy and me classes, all the things that I would’ve loved to have done, Gymboree all the things new moms get to experience for the first time. We had to stay home and isolate,” said Rose.

Its groups like NJ MOM that help you realize you are not alone. Founded in 2014 NJ MOM has become a resource and community for 200,000 mothers across New Jersey.

"We have really been focusing on helping moms throughout this pandemic every step of the way," says Marisa Brahney, host and contributor with NJ MOM.

Back in the spring, NJ MOM started doing weekly live social media virtual chats. It hosts different speakers every week, different experts related to parenting during the pandemic, giving moms a chance to connect with one another and get some expert advice.

Starting on Thursday NJ MOM will host its annual baby expo, this year they are going virtual. The expo is from Thursday to Saturday and for more information you can head over to https://njmom.com